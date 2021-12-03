Left Menu

Dutch police arrest protesters who breached OPCW building's security

"All protesters on the premises, around 50 people, were held." The protest was organised by DemNed, the council of Kurdish communities in the Netherlands, to call attention to alleged Turkish attacks on Kurdish villages with chemical weapons, the authorities said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 17:50 IST
Dutch police arrest protesters who breached OPCW building's security

Dutch authorities on Friday arrested around 50 protesters who breached security around the building of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague, local police said.

"Protesters stormed the (OPCW) building and we immediately decided to act", The Hague police spokesman Dick Goijert told Reuters. "All protesters on the premises, around 50 people, were held." The protest was organised by DemNed, the council of Kurdish communities in the Netherlands, to call attention to alleged Turkish attacks on Kurdish villages with chemical weapons, the authorities said. Turkey has denied any such attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021