World News Roundup: Belarus state airline cuts fleet by nearly half due to sanctions; Vaccination, not travel curbs, key to battling Omicron, WHO says and more

Belarus state airline cuts fleet by nearly half due to sanctions

Belarusian state-run airline Belavia said on Friday it had been forced to reduce its fleet of planes by almost half after the European Union targeted it with sanctions. The EU sanctioned Belavia on Thursday, accusing it of flying in migrants as a tactic to destabilise European states, punitive measures that were coordinated with Washington.

Vaccination, not travel curbs, key to battling Omicron, WHO says

The World Health Organization (WHO) urged countries to boost healthcare capacity and vaccinate their people to fight a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant, saying that travel curbs could buy time but alone were not the answer.

Despite shutting its borders to travel from high-risk southern African countries, Australia became the latest country to report community transmission of the new variant, a day after it was found in five U.S. states.

Cementing ties with France, UAE places $19 billion order for warplanes, helicopters

The United Arab Emirates ordered 80 Rafale fighter jets and 12 military helicopters on Friday, deepening economic and political ties with France through an arms contract worth 17 billion euros ($19.20 billion). The largest ever overseas sale of the French warplane was sealed as French President Emmanuel Macron began a two-day trip to the Gulf, during which he will also visit Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Iran nuclear talks to break on Friday with formal meeting -officials

The seventh round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which began this week, will end on Friday with a formal meeting of the remaining parties to the deal, European and Iranian officials said. The meeting of Iran, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China is in a format known as the Joint Commission which has bookended previous rounds of talks. The Iranian official said the meeting would be held around noon (1100 GMT). The aim is to resume the talks next week, the European diplomat said.

Lebanon's information minister quits to ease Saudi dispute

Lebanon's information minister resigned on Friday saying he was putting the nation before his personal interest as he sought to end a diplomatic spat with Saudi Arabia sparked by his comments. George Kordahi said he had quit before the French president visited Riyadh in the hope Emmanuel Macron would help ease the crisis sparked by the Lebanese TV host-turned-politican's critical remarks about Saudi Arabia's role in the Yemen war.

Large scale Russian offensive possible in January, Ukraine says

Russia has massed more than 94,000 troops near Ukraine's borders and may be gearing up for a large-scale military offensive at the end of January, Ukraine's defence minister told parliament on Friday, citing intelligence reports. Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine would not do anything to provoke the situation but was ready to fight back if Russia launched an attack. He said Ukraine was pressing ahead with the construction of two naval bases on its south coast.

Immigration hardliner Nehammer to take over as Austrian leader

Austria's ruling conservatives on Friday picked the current interior minister, an immigration hardliner, to lead them and the nation after a wave of resignations by senior officials set off by their fallen star Sebastian Kurz. Karl Nehammer, 49, succeeds Kurz as party chief and will lead the coalition government with the Greens. He takes over a party in disarray since Kurz stepped down as chancellor in October because he had been placed under criminal investigation on suspicion of corruption offences. Kurz denies wrongdoing.

Belarus migrant crisis disrupts goods supplies to Russia

The migrant crisis on the Belarus-Polish border has caused logistics problems for Russian food producers, who are suffering losses and risk having to temporarily stop production if the situation worsens. Poland has closed several border crossings with Belarus for cargo transport as the European Union has accused Minsk of manufacturing a standoff with the West by pushing migrants, mostly from the Middle East, to illegally cross its borders.

As U.S. promotes democracy, China touts its own version

As U.S. President Joe Biden prepares to host more than 100 participants in the initial "Summit for Democracy" , China - which was not invited - has increasingly talked up the advantages of its own "whole-process democracy". Chinese state media and diplomats in recent weeks have ramped up criticism of democracy in the United States, touting what they describe as preferable outcomes in its system of "socialist democracy with Chinese characteristics" on measures ranging from COVID-19 management to social mobility.

Europe rights watchdog moves against Turkey over jailed philanthropist

A European human rights watchdog told Turkey on Friday it was preparing "infringement proceedings" over its failure to release imprisoned philanthropist Osman Kavala, a move that could lead to Ankara's suspension from the body. The Council of Europe's warning, issued in line with a 2019 ruling from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), prompted Turkey to accuse the Strasbourg-based body of meddling in the workings of its independent courts.

