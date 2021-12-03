Kremlin says it has date for new Putin-Biden talks, waiting for U.S. approval
The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia and the United States had a tentative date and time for videolinked summit talks between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in the coming days, but that Moscow was waiting for final approval from Washington.
Putin plans to tell Biden about a proposal for security guarantees that would halt the NATO military alliance's eastward expansion and threatening weapons deployments to Russia's neighbours, including Ukraine, Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov said.
