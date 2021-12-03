Suicide bid: Agra couple found dead in office, daughter succumbs in hospital

A couple was found dead here in their office located in the Banshi Vihar area of the city on Friday, police said. The two daughters - five and 11 years of age - of the couple too were found unconscious at their home in Jagdishpura area. The younger of the two succumbed during treatment at a hospital, while the older one is undergoing a treatment, police said. According to police, the incident came to light when an employee found Yogesh Mishra (35), and his wife Pratishki (32) dead in the office. He found Mishra hanging from a ceiling fan, and his wife dead on the floor, police said.

''The couple was found dead in the office premises, while the two daughters of the couple were found unconscious at the home in Jagdishpura locality under the Jagdishpura Police Station,” SSP, Agra, Sudhir Kumar told reporters.

''The deceased had a battery business.'' He added, Both the daughters were sent for treatment at a hospital, where one succumbed, he said. Kumar said the police have found a suicide note from the office premises where the couple found was found dead. ''Forensic team and dog squad teams have reached the spot and further investigation in this regard is underway,” he said, adding that the bodies were sent for the post mortem. Prima facie, it seemed to be a suicide case, police conjectured, but said more could only be known after the post mortem and testimony of the older girl.

