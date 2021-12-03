Left Menu

2 wounded in brawl over rude remark in Tagore Garden, 1 arrested

Two persons were stabbed on Friday in a quarrel in west Delhis Tagore Garden area, police said. According to the officer, the quarrel began when Shekhar made some rude remarks against Santosh, the food cart owner, and was confronted by Sarvesh and Sandeep.

Updated: 03-12-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 19:14 IST
Two persons were stabbed on Friday in a quarrel in west Delhi’s Tagore Garden area, police said. The incident took place around 2 pm at Yadav Food Stall near Shiv Mandir, Tagore Garden, they said. The brawl broke out between Shekhar and Gaurav, who were on one side, and Sarvesh Yadav, Sandeep Yadav, and Vinay Yadav on the other side. It was reported that the first two attacked the others with sharp edged weapons and injured them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Urvija Goel said. According to the officer, the quarrel began when Shekhar made some rude remarks against Santosh, the food cart owner, and was confronted by Sarvesh and Sandeep. Santosh was known to both the parties.

Sarvesh got injuries over chest, shoulder, and left side of his arm pit, whereas Sandeep received a wound in left side of his neck, she said.

Sarvesh was referred to DDU Hospital, where his condition stated to be stable and Sandeep was discharged, the DCP said. A case of attempt to murder was registered against Shekhar and Gaurav at Rajouri Garden police station, she said.

Shekhar has been nabbed, Gaurav is absconding, she added.

