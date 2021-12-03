Karnataka postpones all events in educational institutes till Jan 15

Karnataka government postponed all events in educational institutes till January 15, 2022, informed state Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Friday. While speaking to the media, Karnataka Revenue Minister, R Ashoka, said, "Government postponed all events in educational institutes till January 15. Citizens are allowed into theatres, multiplexes, shopping malls only if they are fully vaccinated. No change in the number of people (maximum 500) allowed to attend marriage functions."

Minister R Ashoka further informed that the state government ordered an inquiry on the first 'Omicron' case over RTPCR reports. "The person stayed at a hotel and held some meetings there. After that, he went away to Dubai, so there are 2 reports one positive and negative, which is doubtful, the lab must be investigated." The minister over RTPCR reports of the first Omicron case reported in the state, said, "Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City will monitor the investigation. We will trace and track and test missing' passengers from South Africa today."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday chaired a meeting on the COVID-19 situation and the two Omicron cases. Two cases of the new Omicron variant of Coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

A new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year. On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.Dozens of countries have imposed travel restrictions on the southern African nations since the mutation was discovered. (ANI)

