Centre upgrades Union Minister Narayan Rane's security from 'Y+' to 'Z' category

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI) Based on recent threat inputs, the Centre on Friday upgraded Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Narayan Rane's armed security cover from 'Y+' to 'Z' category, sources said.

Centre upgrades Union Minister Narayan Rane's security from 'Y+' to 'Z' category
Union Minister Narayan Rane. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI) Based on recent threat inputs, the Centre on Friday upgraded Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Narayan Rane's armed security cover from 'Y+' to 'Z' category, sources said. Top government sources told ANI that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday issued an order giving the security responsibility of the leader to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The CISF has already been providing the 'Y+' category to the Minister since December 21, 2020. The Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), which works under the MHA, will now upgrade Rane's security cover to the 'Z' category from Saturday, said sources requesting anonymity. As per the 'Z' category's updated norms, nearly 33 armed men will guard the Minister round the clock during his movement and stay across the country.

A former Maharashtra Chief Minister, Rane, who belongs to Maharashtra, is currently serving as the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Cabinet. He has been a Cabinet Minister for Industry, Port, Employment and Self-employment in the Government of Maharashtra. Rane had sparked off a row over his remarks about slapping Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence.

"It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap," Rane had said during a Jan Ashirwad Yatra in adjoining Raigad district then. A case was also registered against Rane in Pune, while the Shiv Sena lodged a complaint against him at a police station in Aurangabad. (ANI)

