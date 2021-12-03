Left Menu

Narendra Giri suicide: UP HC seeks CBI’s stand on Anand Giri bail plea

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 03-12-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 19:41 IST
Narendra Giri suicide: UP HC seeks CBI’s stand on Anand Giri bail plea
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court on Friday sought the CBI stand on the bail plea of Anand Giri, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his guru and Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad president Narendra Giri.

Acting on the bail plea of disciple Anand Giri of Bagahmbari math's mahant-cum-ABAP chief, a bench of Justice Rahul Chaturvedi asked the CBI to respond to the plea within four weeks.

Seer Narendra Giri had allegedly hanged himself to death in his room in the Bagahmbari Math in Prayagraj on September 20.

His disciple Anand Giri was arrested on September 22 for allegedly abetting the suicide by his Guru as Mahendra Giri, in a suicide note, had accused him of blackmailing him by threatening to leak some of his photographs to defame him.

Mahanth Giri hand also named two others in his suicide note and they too were arrested.

In the bail application, Anand Giri has contended that he has been falsely implicated in the case of gthe abetment of suicide, seeking to discard the authenticity of the suicide note on the ground that there had been too many cuts in the handwritten note.

He has also taken the alibi of being elsewhere in Haridwar on the day of the incident in Prayagraj.

Anand Giri’s bail plea will come up for hearing after four weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021