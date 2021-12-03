Left Menu

West Bengal BJP delegation meets PM Modi, requests to implement CAA in state

A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and apprised him of the situation in West Bengal after post-poll violence and requested him to implement Citizenship Amendment Act in the state.

03-12-2021
West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and apprised him of the situation in West Bengal after post-poll violence and requested him to implement Citizenship Amendment Act in the state. The delegation included West Bengal BJP President Sukant Majumdar and 17 BJP West Bengal MPs, National Vice President Dilip Ghosh, Soumitra Khan, Jagannath Sarkar, Union Minister Nishit Pramanik, Arjun Singh and others.

Speaking to ANI, Dilip Ghosh said, "We apprised the Prime Minister of the wrongdoings in West Bengal like corruption in Pradhan Mantri Aawas, provision of 100 days work under National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), post-poll violence that began has not stopped till now. We discussed all these issues including the implementation of CAA." In a half-an-hour meeting, the Prime Minister listened to the problems and ensured action on the same.

"The prime minister was apprised of the wrong policies that are undertaken by the West Bengal government pertaining to various matters in the state. We also requested the prime minister to publish a book relating to the work done by the Central government for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose so that the people could know about the work," Jagannath Sarkar said. The BJP MP also informed that they have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit West Bengal and he has accepted the invitation.

"We have invited the prime minister to visit West Bengal on either the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose or Swami Vivekananda or any other day. The prime minister has assured us that he would surely visit the state," he told ANI. (ANI)

