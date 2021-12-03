U.S. ships 9 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to Africa, 2 mln worldwide
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 19:45 IST
The United States on Friday sent 9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine doses to countries in Africa and another 2 million doses to other nations, the White House said.
"Today, we are shipping 9 million vaccine doses to Africa and another 2 million worldwide. We need every country to step up with the same urgency and ambition as the US," White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said in a post on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
