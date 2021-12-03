Left Menu

150 kg of ganja seized, 4 arrested in Jharkhand

Four people have been arrested and 150 kg of ganja seized from their possession in Jharkhands Hazaribag district, police said on Friday.Acting on a tip-off, police conducted vehicle checking at various points on National Highway 2 on Thursday.

PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 03-12-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 19:47 IST
Four people have been arrested and 150 kg of ganja seized from their possession in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted vehicle checking at various points on National Highway 2 on Thursday. The law enforcers intercepted an oil tanker and seized cannabis worth Rs 1 crore at Dhamna More Bypass in Barhi, Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chouthe told reporters.

The vehicle's four occupants, hailing from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, were arrested. The consignment was loaded in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and was destined for Punjab, he said.

The accused were booked under the NDPS Act, and produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody, the officer added.

