Iran nuclear talks will resume in middle of next week -envoys

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 03-12-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 19:49 IST
Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal adjourned on Friday and will resume in the middle of next week, the talks' coordinator and China's top envoy to the negotiations told reporters.

China's envoy Wang Qun said the talks would resume midweek. The talks' coordinator, European Union official Enrique Mora, when asked if talks would resume on Wednesday, said: "Around that".

