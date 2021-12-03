ED attaches assets of man accused of leaking AP PG medical entrance paper in 2014

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 76 lakh of a man accused of leaking a question paper of the Andhra Pradesh PG medical entrance test of 2014.

The federal agency, in a statement, said a provisional order for attachment of properties like seven housing sites, three agricultural plots and a house located in Mysuru, Karnataka, along with fixed deposits worth Rs 36.28 lakh of Ameer Ahmed Kogaluru and others, has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to the statement, these properties were ''illegally'' acquired from the proceeds of crime generated in the crime of leakage of the AP PGMET-2014 question paper.

Kogaluru and others conspired to leak the question paper of the Andhra Pradesh post graduate medical entrance test-2014 conducted by Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada, and made money by making the leaked question paper available to some PG seat aspirants, the ED claimed.

