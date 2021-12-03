Left Menu

ED attaches assets of man accused of leaking AP PG medical entrance paper in 2014

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 19:53 IST
ED attaches assets of man accused of leaking AP PG medical entrance paper in 2014
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 76 lakh of a man accused of leaking a question paper of the Andhra Pradesh PG medical entrance test of 2014.

The federal agency, in a statement, said a provisional order for attachment of properties like seven housing sites, three agricultural plots and a house located in Mysuru, Karnataka, along with fixed deposits worth Rs 36.28 lakh of Ameer Ahmed Kogaluru and others, has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to the statement, these properties were ''illegally'' acquired from the proceeds of crime generated in the crime of leakage of the AP PGMET-2014 question paper.

Kogaluru and others conspired to leak the question paper of the Andhra Pradesh post graduate medical entrance test-2014 conducted by Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada, and made money by making the leaked question paper available to some PG seat aspirants, the ED claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021