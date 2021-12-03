Students clash in hostel; locals want them vacated

Mangaluru, Dec 3 (PTI): Two groups of students staying in the hostel of a college clashed at Gujjarakere in the city and the local people staged a protest on Friday demanding that the hostel located in the area be vacated.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar visited the spot and spoke to the agitating public, police sources said.

The local people alleged that the hostel students have been creating trouble for long which went out of control on Thursday. They told the commissioner that during Deepavali, students had hurled fire-crackers towards the nearby houses from their balcony.

During the clashes last night, some students had also tried to attack a police team, which reached the spot, by hurling stones.

After talking with the local residents, the college principal apologised for the incident and assured them that the issue would be resolved.

Nine students have been arrested in connection with the clashes based on the complaints from the two groups. Five policemen were injured when the clashing groups attacked a team which arrived to pacify them. Further investigation is on, the sources said.

