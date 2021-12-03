Left Menu

Students clash in hostel; locals want them vacated

Five policemen were injured when the clashing groups attacked a team which arrived to pacify them.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-12-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 20:15 IST
Students clash in hostel; locals want them vacated
  • Country:
  • India

Mangaluru, Dec 3 (PTI): Two groups of students staying in the hostel of a college clashed at Gujjarakere in the city and the local people staged a protest on Friday demanding that the hostel located in the area be vacated.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar visited the spot and spoke to the agitating public, police sources said.

The local people alleged that the hostel students have been creating trouble for long which went out of control on Thursday. They told the commissioner that during Deepavali, students had hurled fire-crackers towards the nearby houses from their balcony.

During the clashes last night, some students had also tried to attack a police team, which reached the spot, by hurling stones.

After talking with the local residents, the college principal apologised for the incident and assured them that the issue would be resolved.

Nine students have been arrested in connection with the clashes based on the complaints from the two groups. Five policemen were injured when the clashing groups attacked a team which arrived to pacify them. Further investigation is on, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021