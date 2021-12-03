Chhattisgarh: Two boys playing on paddy straw heap die after it catches fire

Left Menu

Two minor boys were burnt to death after a heap of paddy straw they were playing on caught fire in Chhattisgarhs Bastar district, police said on Friday. They were playing on a heap of paddy straw when it caught fire.

PTI | Jagdalpur | Updated: 03-12-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 20:17 IST
Two minor boys were burnt to death after a heap of paddy straw they were playing on caught fire in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday and the deceased were identified as Bijendra (5) and Sujeet (7), both residents of Murkuchi village under Bhanpuri police station limits, an official said. ''They were playing on a heap of paddy straw when it caught fire. One of the children who was playing with them alerted others. However, Bijendra died on the spot of burn injuries and Sujeet succumbed en route to a hospital in Jagdalpur,'' he said.

A case was lodged and a probe was underway to find out the cause of fire, he added.

