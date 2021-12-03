SC asks Bihar to explain why “history sheeter” be continued to be lodged in state's jail

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Bihar government to explain why a “history-sheeter,” against whom over 100 criminal cases are there, be continued to be lodged in a jail there and not shifted outside the state considering the likelihood of witnesses being influenced in the pending trials.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar took note that over 100 cases are there against the person and asked the state’s counsel as to why he cannot be brought to a jail in Delhi and trial be conducted through video-conferencing.

The apex court directed the Secretary of the home department of Bihar to ensure that no person be permitted to meet Satish Pandey, who is presently lodged in Buxar jail and also to ensure that he does not get access to any mobile phone.

It directed that in all the trials pending against Pandey, he shall be presented before the concerned court through video-conferencing and not physically to avoid his movement from the jail.

“Before the next date of hearing, the state must file a report indicating the reason why he should not or he should be continued to be lodged in Buxar jail despite the multiple criminal cases pending against him….,” the bench said and posted the matter for hearing on January 4 next year.

The apex court was hearing a plea seeking transfer of Pandey and three others, who have been booked in an FIR lodged in a murder case in May last year, to some other prison outside the state, including in Delhi or Uttar Pradesh, and also for conducting pending trials through video-conferencing.

The bench said that the report be filed by the state in a sealed cover within two weeks.

Senior advocate Anjana Prakash, appearing for the petitioner, told the bench that they have sought the transfer of these accused to another prison outside Bihar and over 100 cases are pending against Pandey.

“Is it not correct that this person is involved in 109 cases,” the bench asked the counsel representing Bihar.

The state’s counsel said that these cases are there against Pandey. “109 cases. You are not disputing this. That means he is a terror in that area,” the bench observed, adding, “Why do you want him in jail there in Bihar? He can be brought to Delhi and trial can be conducted through video conference.” The counsel appearing for Bihar argued that the petitioner is also accused in a case and this is an “inter-gang rivalry” “Is it not correct that there are 109 cases and he is operating in the same area, in and around that place Mirganj,” the bench said, adding that he is “not only a history-sheeter” but a person who is “controlling the affairs” there.

The bench asked the state’s counsel whether he can assure the top court that trial in all these 109 cases will go in the right spirit and Pandey will not be able to influence the witnesses while sitting in jail there “We are on the justice system now. There are 109 cases against one person. As the state, you are justifying his presence in that area. He is in which jail now?” the bench asked.

The state’s counsel said he is lodged in Buxar jail.

Prakash, who represented the petitioner along with advocate Anuj Prakaash, told the apex court that the parents and brother of the petitioner were shot dead in the case and he is fearing for his life.

