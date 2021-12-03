Nongpluh sworn in as Meghalaya CIC

Heimonlang Nongpluh was on Friday sworn-in as the fourth chief information commissioner (CIC), officials said.

The former additional director general of police was administered the oath of office by Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here, they said.

Urban Affairs Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, chief secretary Rebecca Vanessa Suchiang, civil and police officers attended the ceremony.

Nongpluh succeeded former chief secretary P B O Warjri.

A 1994 batch IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, he had taken voluntary retirement in November to take over as the new CIC of the state.

