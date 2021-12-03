Auto driver dies of heart attack during ride
The vehicle then went out of control and rammed into a divider. Local people rushed to his help and Haneef later managed to drive the autorickshaw a little further. The driver of an ambulance which was behind the vehicle, rushed to him to a hospital, but he was declared brought dead, the sources said.
A 46-year-old autorickshaw driver died after he suffered a heart attack near Nethravati bridge here while he was on his way to drop a passenger at nearby Kallaup on Friday, police sources said.
The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Haneef, a resident of Katipalla in the city, they said.
