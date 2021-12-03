HC seeks report from Delhi govt on liquor vendor's plea seeking police protection

The Delhi High Court Friday sought an inspection report from the Delhi government on a petition by a liquor vendor seeking police protection to run his business in the face of demonstrations and sloganeering by residents.

The liquor vendor said in its petition that it holds the licence for five premises but some people claiming to be residing in the neighbourhood were “coming in the way of doing business” by holding “so-called protests”. Justice Rekha Palli observed that any licence for opening a liquor vend has to be given after a site inspection is carried out and police protection ought to extend to those operating legally. “You have to ensure that they are functioning if they are legal. If it is legal, you have to ensure police protection,” the court told the Delhi government counsel who responded that appropriate police protection is being provided to licence holders.

The government lawyer added that to avoid any ambiguity, a site inspection would be carried out. The liquor vendor was represented by lawyer Lalit Valecha.

The court also sought inspection reports on two petitions by certain residents who claimed that the liquor vends have been opened in their respective localities in violation of the law. “There are teething problems. Ultimately your government will suffer,” observed the judge who also remarked that “every day she was getting four petitions” raising issues about the operation of liquor vends. Concerning the petitions by the residents, the court stated that the representatives of the petitioners would be free to participate in the inspection process. The court, at the same time, asserted that no protests can be carried out by the residents near the vends now. “It is expected that in view of the court examining the grievance of the petitioner, the petitioner will ensure that the dharna at the site is called off,” the court said while dealing with the petition by residents of Geeta Colony in east Delhi. Such a location, the residents' counsel said, violates the new excise policy. The petition of residents concerning Geeta Colony said that a wine and liquor shop has been opened in their locality, at a distance of less than 100 metre from an educational institution and several religious institutions. Last month, the residents of Jangpura-A and Chander Nagar also moved court against the opening of liquor vends in their area in violation of excise rules. The matter would be heard next on December 13.

