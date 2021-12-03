Left Menu

Bhima Koregaon case: NIA moves SC against bail granted to Sudha Bhardwaj

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court's granting default bail to advocate activist Sudha Bharadwaj, who was arrested and has been in jail for over two years in the Bhima Koregaon case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 20:54 IST
Bhima Koregaon case: NIA moves SC against bail granted to Sudha Bhardwaj
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court's granting default bail to advocate activist Sudha Bharadwaj, who was arrested and has been in jail for over two years in the Bhima Koregaon case. On December 1 the High Court had granted Bharadwaj default bail saying that the extension of time for investigation and detention under provisions of Section 43D(2) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Section 167(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure had not been done by a court of competent jurisdiction.

The High Court, however, directed a Mumbai special NIA court to take up the case on December 8 and decide on the conditions of her bail and date of release. Bharadwaj was arrested on August 28, 2018. Bhardwaj, one of the several civil liberties activists in the Bhima Koregaon case, has been booked under stringent provisions of the UAPA for an alleged conspiracy to topple the government.

The High Court said the guarantee of personal liberty under Article 21 (right to life) of the Constitution cannot be thwarted on technical grounds that her plea for default bail was premature. The High Court had, however, denied bail to eight rights activists -- Varavara Rao, Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale, Surendra Gadling, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in the case. They are lodged at Taloja Central Jail. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021