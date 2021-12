BRIEF-WHO's Emergency Chief Mike Ryan Says No Evidence Yet to Support Changing COVID-19 Vaccines To Target Omicron

Dec 3 (Reuters) -

* WHO'S EMERGENCY CHIEF MIKE RYAN SAYS THERE IS NO EVIDENCE YET TO SUPPORT THE NEED TO CHANGE COVID-19 VACCINES TO TARGET OMICRON

* WHO'S EMERGENCY CHIEF MIKE RYAN SAYS IF NEEDED, WORK IS UNDERWAY TO CHANGE COVID-19 VACCINES TO TARGET OMICRON

