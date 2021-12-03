Left Menu

Karnataka relaxes criteria to compensate BPL families with COVID deaths

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-12-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 21:19 IST
Karnataka relaxes criteria to compensate BPL families with COVID deaths
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has relaxed the criteria for compensating BPL families for Covid-19 deaths by amending its earlier order, which removes the clause that said only those households where a 'working' member has died, would get the amount.

The government had ordered the payment of ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh to BPL families that lose a 'working' member due to the virus infection.

An amendment has been made to the order on December 2, according to which death of any member of a BPL household, would be the eligibility criteria for the ex-gratia.

It also said that there is no age limit for ex-gratia, while earlier it was said Rs 1 lakh will be paid in case an adult member had died.

The government is said to have received more than 7,000 applications seeking the ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh, according to official sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021