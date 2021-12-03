Left Menu

SC stays Uttarakhand HC order quashing govt's Nazul policy

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed an order of Uttarakhand High Court order by which it had struck down the particular clause of the government's Nazul policy which allowed conversion of Nazul land in illegal occupation to freehold.

Updated: 03-12-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 21:20 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed an order of Uttarakhand High Court order by which it had struck down the particular clause of the government's Nazul policy which allowed conversion of Nazul land in illegal occupation to freehold. A Bench headed by Justice S Abdul Nazeer put a stay on June 19, 2018, by which the Uttarakhand High Court quashed the state government's decision taken in 2009 to freehold 'Nazul' land in the state.

Uttarakhand government and others had filed an appeal against a part of the Uttarakhand High Court order. In the High Court PIL was filed challenging the government's Nazul policy of March 2009 stating that the government had made Nazul land freehold for a nominal token amount from those who had illegally encroached on such land which is unconstitutional and illegal. (ANI)

