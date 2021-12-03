Left Menu

Maha: Man kills sister, keeps corpse at home, surrenders due to foul smell

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-12-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 21:20 IST
Maha: Man kills sister, keeps corpse at home, surrenders due to foul smell
  • Country:
  • India

A man from Ulhasnagar in Thane district has been arrested for allegedly killing his sister and hiding the body in their house for a couple of days, police said on Friday.

Yogesh Maitmale (45), had an argument with his sister Aruna, with whom he was living after getting bailed out by her in the case connected to the killing of his wife six years ago, a Central police station official said.

''The two had some argument a couple of days ago and he killed Aruna with a sharp weapon and hid the body in the house. However, after a foul smell pervaded the room, he came to the police station and confessed to the crime,'' he said.

The motive for the killing is not known and the post mortem report is awaited, he added.

The accused may be mentally unwell, the official pointed out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021