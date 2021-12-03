Russia proposes U.S., Moscow scrap restrictions on diplomatic missions -TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-12-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 21:30 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia is proposing that the United States and Russia scrap all restrictions on each others' diplomatic missions, the Russian ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov said on Friday, TASS state news agency reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- United States
- Anatoly Antonov
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Former Kentucky U.S. Rep. Larry Hopkins dies at 88
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. asks big countries to coordinate releases from oil reserves -sources
S.Korea has received U.S. request to release oil reserves -S.Korean ministry
S.Korea says it has received U.S. request to release oil reserves
Japan diplomat pulls out of U.S. news conference over islet dispute with S.Korea -embassy