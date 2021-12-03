Left Menu

15-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapping in UP

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 03-12-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 21:56 IST
A 15-year-old schoolgirl escaped the clutches of her kidnappers here on Friday by jumping out of the car she was being taken in, police said.

The class 9 student was grabbed by four kidnappers when she was on her way to school in the Barkheda police station area of the district, they said.

The kidnappers first beat her up, which caused her to fall unconscious, and then, they put her in a car and sped away towards the Tanakpur highway, the police said.

As the car reached the Ben Har intersection of Pilibhit, the girl regained consciousness and somehow managed to jump out of the vehicle. Local people alerted by her cries rushed towards her, and the kidnappers fled the spot, they added.

Circle Officer (CO) Prashant Kumar said an FIR has been lodged against unknown accused and investigations are on.

Additional Superintendent of Police Pavitra Mohan Tripathi and the Kotwali police team reached the spot on getting information, and the victim was brought to the women's police station and a search launched to nab the accused.

