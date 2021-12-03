Prajapati encounter: CBI team creates crime scene

A CBI team on Friday recreated the crime scene in Rajasthan's Barmer in connection with the encounter of Kamlesh Prajapati, who was wanted in a hit-and-run case. The team called police officers involved in the encounter, along with seized vehicles and goods.

On April 22, Kamlesh Prajapat was shot dead in a police encounter. A case was registered in this regard at the Sadar police station.

After some videos surfaced on social media, Kamlesh's family and local public representatives had demanded a CBI inquiry, questioning the police encounter. The state government had recommended a CBI inquiry into the matter on May 31. Barmer Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargava said he had received a letter from the CBI, in which they had asked to send police officers and jawans present at the time of the encounter as well as seized items. Following the recommendation of the Rajasthan government, the CBI registered a case in July 2021 and the team reached Barmer for investigation. The CBI team has been investigating the case since July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)