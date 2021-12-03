Out on parole, two hired to kill Ghaziabad politician held after gunfight

Left Menu

Two criminals, who were out on parole and had allegedly taken a Rs 10-lakh contract to kill a local politician here, were arrested on Friday after exchange of fire with security forces, officials said.Police had received a tip-off that some suspects were roaming the Modinagar area on a bike which did not bear a numberplate, SP Rural Iraj Raja said.A vehicle checking drive was launched in the afternoon and a team of the Bhojpur police and the Special Operations Group SOG signalled the motorcycle to stop.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 03-12-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 22:27 IST
Two criminals, who were out on parole and had allegedly taken a Rs 10-lakh contract to kill a local politician here, were arrested on Friday after exchange of fire with security forces, officials said.

Police had received a tip-off that some suspects were roaming the Modinagar area on a bike which did not bear a numberplate, SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

A vehicle checking drive was launched in the afternoon and a team of the Bhojpur police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) signalled the motorcycle to stop. The suspects, instead, fired at the team and sped away towards Modinagar, the SP said.

The security forces chased and tried to encircle the suspects, whose bike fell down.

The duo again fired upon the team. Both the suspects were shot at in the retaliatory action, the SP said.

Police said the suspects were identified as Kishore alias Shetty, who originally hails from Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh and resides in Modinagar, and Sonu Verma -- a resident of DLF Ankur Vihar in Delhi.

During interrogation they told the police that they were released on parole by the court. The parole was supposed to end in the coming week.

They confessed to have taken a contract of Rs 10 lakh to kill a Modinagar-based politician.

Police are probing to find the person who gave them the contract for killing. Two country-made pistols, three live and as many used cartridges, and the bike used in crimes were recovered from the two, SP Raja said.

