Mahaveer Singh wins men's centre fire pistol national title

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 22:32 IST
Mahaveer Singh of Rajasthan got the better of Punjab's in-form Vijayveer Sidhu and seasoned Army marksman Gurpreet Singh to win the men's 25m centre fire pistol competition in the 64th National Shooting Championship here on Friday.

Mahaveer shot 584 at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, venue of the pistol competitions, to edge out Vijayveer on the basis of two higher inner 10s. Gurpreet was a point behind the two at 583, which gave him the bronze medal.

Punjab won the team gold in the event, which saw participation from 225 shooters.

Haryana won silver and Navy the bronze. Ankur Goel of Uttarakhand won the civilian event while Ashok Pandit won in the veterans section.

