28 women officers deployed on warships: Navy Chief

Providing more opportunities to women officers, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Friday said 28 women officers have been deployed on different warships in different roles.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 22:50 IST
Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar. Image Credit: ANI
Providing more opportunities to women officers, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Friday said 28 women officers have been deployed on different warships in different roles. "We have taken measures to provide additional opportunities to women officers. The first women provost officer joined in March this year. Navy is ready to induct women in different capacities," he said while addressing the annual press conference, a day before the Navy Day.

Hari Kumar said the Navy has so far deployed 28 women officers on different warships in different capacities. The women officers have been deployed on different vessels including the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. In view of the developments in the recent past, the Navy had started building infrastructure for women officers on board warships including accommodation.

The Supreme Court and Prime Minister Narendra Modi government have been pushing the induction of women in more branches in all three defence services. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

