Nagpur: Senior citizen's home robbed of Rs 2.5 lakh in gold, cash
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-12-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 22:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Gold and cash cumulatively worth Rs 2.5 lakh was looted from the home of a 75-year-old woman in Dabha area of Nagpur in the early hours of Friday, police said.
Dacoits entered the home of Anita Meshram, who lives alone, at around 2:30am using a crowbar and bound and gagged her, a Gittikhadan police station official said.
Teams have been formed to nab the culprits, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anita Meshram
- Nagpur
- Gittikhadan
- Dabha
Advertisement