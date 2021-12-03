Nagpur: Senior citizen's home robbed of Rs 2.5 lakh in gold, cash

Gold and cash cumulatively worth Rs 2.5 lakh was looted from the home of a 75-year-old woman in Dabha area of Nagpur in the early hours of Friday, police said.

Dacoits entered the home of Anita Meshram, who lives alone, at around 2:30am using a crowbar and bound and gagged her, a Gittikhadan police station official said.

Teams have been formed to nab the culprits, he added.

