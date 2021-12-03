BSF recovers suspicious object in J-K's Kupwara

Border Security Force on Friday recovered a suspicious object found lying along a road in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara.

The object was subsequently destroyed by a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), said an official release.

"A suspicious object found lying along a road in Kupwara was recovered and subsequently destroyed by a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS)," the Border Security Force said in an official release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)