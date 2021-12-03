BSF recovers suspicious object in J-K's Kupwara
Border Security Force on Friday recovered a suspicious object found lying along a road in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara.
ANI | Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 03-12-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 23:00 IST
- Country:
- India
The object was subsequently destroyed by a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), said an official release.
"A suspicious object found lying along a road in Kupwara was recovered and subsequently destroyed by a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS)," the Border Security Force said in an official release. (ANI)
