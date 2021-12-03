Amit Shah interacts with probationary officers of 73rd batch of IPS

Left Menu

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday interacted with probationary officers of the 73rd batch of Indian Police Service (IPS) at Parliament library in Delhi.

Home Minister Amit Shah with the probationary officers of the 73rd batch of IPS (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday interacted with probationary officers of the 73rd batch of Indian Police Service (IPS) at Parliament library in Delhi. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will spend a night near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan on December 4.

Top Home Ministry sources told ANI that Shah will stay with BSF personnel during his two-day visit to Rajasthan between December 4 and 5. The Home Minister will visit Jaisalmer on December 4 and meet with BSF personnel guarding the International Border in the region. Shah's visit to Jaisalmer coincides with the 57th Raising Day event of the BSF being celebrated there for the first time.

Sources said that Shah will review the security on the Western Border of the country after reaching Jaisalmer on December 4 and closely watch night patrolling being done by BSF personnel. He will also spend a night with BSF personnel at a Border Outpost in the region. This will be the first time when the Home Minister will be spending a night with BSF personnel near the border. The Home Minister will attend the BSF's Raising Day event on December 5 morning and then leave for Jaipur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

