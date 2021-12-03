We do not want one 'ship' in Navy, that is one-upmanship: Admiral Kumar

Newly-appointed Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Friday said his priority will be to adopt a ''ships first'' approach so that the operational units and the personnel manning them are empowered.

Explaining his approach at a press briefing, he said just like aircraft represent the Indian Air Force, the ships epitomise the Navy.

And then, he went on to highlight the significance of the word ''ship'' The Navy Chief said he does not want one 'ship' in the Indian Navy and that is ''one-upmanship'', and it has already been ''decommissioned''.

''If you look at the usages of the word 'ship', it is quite interesting. We pray to God, it is worship, when we study, you have scholarship, sportsmanship, apprenticeship, internship,'' he said. ''As far as media is concerned, you are concerned about viewership, readership. You have 'ship' there also,'' he said triggering peels of laughter.

He was addressing the press conference on the eve of Navy Day.

Admiral Kumar further said: ''When we grow up, we enter into relationship, courtship, partnership. As we grow further older, we are worried about membership, chairmanship, leadership.'' Admiral Kumar said he just wanted to ''highlight that the word 'ship' is very important not just for the Navy but also to each one of us.'' PTI MPB ANB ANB

