Left Menu

Delhi reports 54 new COVID19 cases

Delhi reported 54 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 23:33 IST
Delhi reports 54 new COVID19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi reported 54 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. According to the state health bulletin, 29 more patients were discharged in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to14,15,814.

The national capital reported no death due to the disease in the last 24 hours and the death toll stands at 25,098. The city has 332 active cases. The positivity rate in Delhi is 0.09 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.74 per cent. A total of 62,221 tests were conducted in the national capital in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,11,00,447.

The bulletin said 1,07,293 persons were vaccinated against the virus in the last 24 hours. The cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated in the national capital so far has reached 2,29,61,978. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
2
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
3
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States
4
A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021