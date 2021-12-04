J-K L-G Manoj Sinha attends BSF raising day ceremony in Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Friday participated in the 57th raising day ceremony of the Border Security Force (BSF) here, and paid respects to its soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation.
Extending his warm wishes to all BSF personnel, officers, veterans, and their families, the L-G lauded the commitment and exemplary courage displayed by BSF jawans while discharging their duties.
The country is indebted to its security forces for dismantling the ecosystem of terrorism and terror funding, and eliminating anti-national elements to establish a safe and secured environment for the people, Sinha said.
“I bow to all the martyrs of the BSF and their families who have made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation,” he said.
“Eliminating terror and terrorist sympathizers is our priority. Today, if every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir is contributing fearlessly to the union territory's journey of progress and development, it is all because of the sacrifice and valour of our security forces,” the L-G said.
