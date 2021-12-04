Left Menu

J-K L-G Manoj Sinha attends BSF raising day ceremony in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-12-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 00:44 IST
J-K L-G Manoj Sinha attends BSF raising day ceremony in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Friday participated in the 57th raising day ceremony of the Border Security Force (BSF) here, and paid respects to its soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation.

Extending his warm wishes to all BSF personnel, officers, veterans, and their families, the L-G lauded the commitment and exemplary courage displayed by BSF jawans while discharging their duties.

The country is indebted to its security forces for dismantling the ecosystem of terrorism and terror funding, and eliminating anti-national elements to establish a safe and secured environment for the people, Sinha said.

“I bow to all the martyrs of the BSF and their families who have made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation,” he said.

“Eliminating terror and terrorist sympathizers is our priority. Today, if every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir is contributing fearlessly to the union territory's journey of progress and development, it is all because of the sacrifice and valour of our security forces,” the L-G said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
2
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
3
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States
4
A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021