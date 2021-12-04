White House says federal law enforcement talking to local officials about smash and grab robberies
"The Justice Department, the FBI and federal law enforcement has been in touch, in contact with jurisdictions where we have seen this high level of retail theft," Psaki said. A wave of "smash-and-grab" crimes is plaguing upscale stores in major U.S. cities, with mobs of thieves making off with expensive goods in brazen raids.
The Biden administration has been in contact with federal law enforcement officials over a string of flash mob "smash and grab" robberies of U.S. retail stores, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday. "The Justice Department, the FBI and federal law enforcement has been in touch, in contact with jurisdictions where we have seen this high level of retail theft," Psaki said.
A wave of "smash-and-grab" crimes is plaguing upscale stores in major U.S. cities, with mobs of thieves making off with expensive goods in brazen raids. The cities of San Francisco and Los Angeles have seen a several high-profile robberies. Psaki noted that federal officials have lent assistance to local authorities in those Californian cities. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alistair Bell)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Justice
- Biden
- Jen Psaki
- White House
- San Francisco
- Californian
- Jonathan Oatis
- Los Angeles
ALSO READ
White House says social spending package would cut deficit by $112 bln over 10 years
Biden, Lopez Obrador to create working groups on arms traffic -White House
Biden-Xi meeting intended to build consensus on major world problems: White House
Biden to transfer power to Harris during colonoscopy on Friday -White House
Biden to get routine physical on Friday -White House