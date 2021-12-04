White House is not lobbying against Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act -Psaki
The Biden administration is not lobbying against the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act due to be taken up by the U.S. House of Representatives, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday. The bill, which would ban imports from China’s Xinjiang region over concerns about forced labor, is set to be considered as soon as next week, the bill's sponsor, congressman Jim McGovern, told reporters on Thursday.
Psaki was responding to a Washington Post report that suggested the Biden administration was telling lawmakers to slow down movement on the bill as the White House pursues a more targeted approach to the issue that includes getting support from other countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
