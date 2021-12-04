Left Menu

White House is not lobbying against Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act -Psaki

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2021 01:39 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 01:39 IST
White House is not lobbying against Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act -Psaki

The Biden administration is not lobbying against the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act due to be taken up by the U.S. House of Representatives, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday. The bill, which would ban imports from China’s Xinjiang region over concerns about forced labor, is set to be considered as soon as next week, the bill's sponsor, congressman Jim McGovern, told reporters on Thursday.

Psaki was responding to a Washington Post report that suggested the Biden administration was telling lawmakers to slow down movement on the bill as the White House pursues a more targeted approach to the issue that includes getting support from other countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
2
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States
3
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
4
A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021