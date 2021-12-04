Left Menu

Senior U.S. official Sherman says U.S. and EU stances toward China are increasingly aligned

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2021 01:39 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 01:39 IST
Senior U.S. official Sherman says U.S. and EU stances toward China are increasingly aligned
  • Country:
  • United States

The approach of the United States and Europe toward China is "increasingly convergent and aligned," U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Friday, following meetings with the chief of the European Union's diplomatic service. Sherman made the remarks at a joint online briefing hosted by the Brookings Institution with Stefano Sannino, the Secretary General of the European External Action Service.

Sannino said the EU recognized China's importance, but is not shying away when Beijing actions are not according to the rules, adding that China's moves toward EU member Lithuania were extremely worrying and not acceptable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
2
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States
3
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
4
A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021