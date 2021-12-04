Left Menu

Shooter in Colorado rampage that killed 10 deemed unfit to stand trial

Colorado law requires that a criminal defendant deemed incompetent undergo treatment in an effort to make them competent to stand trial. Alissa is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder stemming from the March 22 shooting rampage https://www.reuters.com/article/us-colorado-shooting/colorado-supermarket-shooter-kills-10-including-police-officer-idUSKBN2BE308 at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, about 28 miles (45 km) northwest of Denver.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2021 05:49 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 05:49 IST
Shooter in Colorado rampage that killed 10 deemed unfit to stand trial

A Colorado judge on Friday ruled that a man accused of killing 10 people in a supermarket shooting in March is incompetent to stand trial.

Boulder County District Judge Ingrid Bakke made her ruling during a hearing for Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, where it was disclosed that two separate court-ordered psychological evaluations had both concluded that he is mentally unfit. Bakke ordered Alissa to undergo treatment at the state's mental hospital. Colorado law requires that a criminal defendant deemed incompetent undergo treatment in an effort to make them competent to stand trial.

Alissa is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder stemming from the March 22 shooting rampage https://www.reuters.com/article/us-colorado-shooting/colorado-supermarket-shooter-kills-10-including-police-officer-idUSKBN2BE308 at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, about 28 miles (45 km) northwest of Denver. Armed with a legally purchased Ruger AR-556 pistol, Alissa stormed the supermarket and opened fire, prosecutors said. Among those killed was a responding Boulder police officer. Authorities have not identified a motive for the attack.

Two psychologists previously evaluated Alissa and deemed him incompetent, prompting prosecutors in October to request Bakke order a second mental examination, which she granted. The competency standard requires that a defendant understands the charges and can meaningfully assist in their own defense.

District Attorney Michael Dougherty said at Friday's hearing that because the second evaluator likewise concluded that Alissa is mentally unfit, he would no longer contest the findings. "We're confident that with medication and treatment at the state hospital... that he can be restored to competency," Dougherty told the judge.

Alissa, who has been held without bond since his arrest, did not speak during the five-minute hearing. His attorney, Kathryn Herold, said that her client suffers from an undisclosed "serious mental illness."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
2
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States
3
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
4
A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021