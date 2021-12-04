Left Menu

Biden says will discuss about Russia-Ukraine crisis with Putin

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2021 07:50 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 07:50 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said he was going to have a "long discussion" with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the Russia-Ukraine crisis and that he would not accept Russia's "red lines." "We're aware of Russia's actions for a long time and my expectation is we're going to have a long discussion with Putin.", Biden told reporters as he departed for a weekend trip to Camp David.

"I don't accept anybody's red lines," he said of Russia's demands. More than 94,000 Russian troops are massed near Ukraine's borders, Ukrainian authorities have said, citing intelligence reports suggesting Moscow may be planning a large-scale military offensive for the end of January.

