Left Menu

Police rescues abducted businessman

The police also arrested eight persons allegedly involved in the abduction of the businessman, he said.Bandyopadhyay was abducted on Thursday by unidentified persons and his family members got a phone call demanding Rs 10 lakh for his release, the officer said.Bandyopadhyay had taken money from some people promising them a job.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-12-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 09:17 IST
Police rescues abducted businessman
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A city-based businessman who was kidnapped by unidentified persons was rescued by police from Murshidabad district, an officer said.

Acting on the tower location of the mobile phone which was used to make the ransom call, police on Friday rescued Siddhartha Bandyopadhyay, in less than 24 hours after he was abducted, the officer said on Friday. The police also arrested eight persons allegedly involved in the abduction of the businessman, he said.

Bandyopadhyay was abducted on Thursday by unidentified persons and his family members got a phone call demanding Rs 10 lakh for his release, the officer said.

"Bandyopadhyay had taken money from some people promising them a job. But neither did he manage to get them a placement nor did he return their money. It's believed that they did this to get back their money. We are probing into the crime," he said.

The businessman is ''absolutely fine", the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
4
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021