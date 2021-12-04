Left Menu

PTI | Mesquite | Updated: 04-12-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 09:22 IST
Officer killed, suspect wounded in Dallas-area shooting
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

A shooting outside a suburban Dallas supermarket left a police officer dead and a suspect wounded on Friday, authorities said.

It happened about 1:40 p.m. outside an Albertson's supermarket in Mesquite, Police Chief David Gill said.

The officer was responding to a report of a disturbance in the store parking lot when the suspect pulled a gun and opened fire, striking the officer twice, he said. The officer returned fire, wounding the suspect once.

Both were taken in critical condition to a Dallas hospital, where the officer died, Gill said. The suspect was being treated at the hospital. Gill said he did not know his current condition.

No identities were released, but Gill said the slain officer was a 21-year law enforcement veteran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

