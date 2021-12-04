Over 21.38 cr unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses available with States, UTs: Centre

More than 21.38 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories (UTs) to be administered, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. As per an official statement issued by the ministry, a total of 21,38,89,971 balance and unutilized doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

The ministry also informed that more than 138 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories (UTs) so far. A total of 1,38,95,38,030 vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through the Government's free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category, the ministry said.

"The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country," it added. Notably, the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive commenced on January 16, 2021.

"The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain," read the ministry's statement. (ANI)

