Left Menu

India records 8,603 new COVID-19 cases, 415 deaths

A total of 8,603 new COVID-19 cases and 415 fatalities were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, informed Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 10:43 IST
India records 8,603 new COVID-19 cases, 415 deaths
Representatiev Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 8,603 new COVID-19 cases and 415 fatalities were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, informed Union Health Ministry on Saturday. As per an official statement from the ministry, India's active caseload currently stands at 99,974. The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases and is currently at 0.29 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

With 8,190 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries climbed to 3,40,53,856. The recovery rate is at 98.35 per cent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.69 per cent, which remained less than 2 per cent for the last 61 days. The weekly positivity rate of 0.81 per cent was recorded on Saturday, which also remained below 1 per cent for the last 20 days.

The death toll is at 4,70,530. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 12,52,596 samples were tested for COVID on December 3. A total of 64,60,26,786 samples have been tested upto December 3.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 126.53 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
4
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021