Left Menu

Maha: Man kills 7-year-old daughter after argument with wife; held

Police on Saturday arrested a 33-year-old man from Mumbra in Thane for allegedly strangulating to death his own seven-year-old daughter following an argument with wife, an official said.The accused was identified as Anish Maldar, a labourer, who resided in Santosh Nagar area of Mumbra, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-12-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 11:56 IST
Maha: Man kills 7-year-old daughter after argument with wife; held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Saturday arrested a 33-year-old man from Mumbra in Thane for allegedly strangulating to death his own seven-year-old daughter following an argument with wife, an official said.

The accused was identified as Anish Maldar, a labourer, who resided in Santosh Nagar area of Mumbra, he said. ''Maldar lived with his wife and daughter. The couple used to frequently argue over petty issues at home. On Friday night, after a heated argument with his wife, Maldar took his daughter away and strangulated her to death,'' senior inspector of Mumbra police station Dadahari Choure said.

When his wife later came to know about the daughter's death, she immediately informed the police, he said, adding that the victim's body was then sent to a government hospital for post-mortem . An offence under IPC section 302 (murder) was registered against Maldar based on a complaint lodged by his wife and he was arrested in the wee hours, Choure said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
4
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021