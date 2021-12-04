Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 11:56 IST
India vs NZ 2nd Test Lunch Scoreboard
Mayank Agarwal in action (Photo/ BCCI) Image Credit: ANI
Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the second Test between India and New Zealand here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: (Overnight 221/4) Mayank Agarwal batting 146 Shubman Gill c Taylor b Patel 44 Cheteshwar Pujara b Patel 0 Virat Kohli lbw b Patel 0 Shreyas Iyer c Blundell b Patel 18 Wriddhiman Saha lbw b Patel 27 Ravichandran Ashwin b Patel 0 Axar Patel batting 32 Extras: (B-13 LB-5) 18 Total: (For 6 wickets in 98 overs) 285 Fall of wickets: 1/80 2/80 3/80 4/160 5/224 6/224 Bowling: Tim Southee 22-6-43-0, Kyle Jamieson 12-3-36-0, Ajaz Patel 42-11-103-6, William Somerville 13-0-56-0, Rachin Ravindra 4-0-20-0, Daryl Mitchell 5-3-9-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

