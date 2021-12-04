Left Menu

Village pradhan shot dead in UP's Amethi

Circle officer Musafirkhana Manoj Kumar said the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination and the matter is being probed.

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 04-12-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 11:59 IST
Village pradhan shot dead in UP's Amethi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 59-year-old village pradhan was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Nizamuddinpur village under Musafirkhana police station here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Guru Sharan Yadav.

In his complaint, Satyendra Yadav, the son of the deceased, said his father was shot dead by some people on Friday night when he was sleeping in the verandah of their house. The reasons of murder could not be known, he said. Circle officer Musafirkhana Manoj Kumar said the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination and the matter is being probed. Three police teams have been formed in this regard, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
4
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021