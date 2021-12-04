Woman killed, husband critically injured after car falls into canal in Muzaffarnagar
04-12-2021
A 30-year-old woman was killed and her husband, brother of local BJP leader Sanjay Dhiman, was injured after their car fell into a canal in the district on Saturday, police said.
The incident happened at Chokda village under Charthawal police station when the couple was returning in their car from a wedding ceremony, they said.
Sachin has been moved to a hospital for treatment, they said.
