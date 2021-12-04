Left Menu

Woman killed, husband critically injured after car falls into canal in Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 04-12-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 12:37 IST
Woman killed, husband critically injured after car falls into canal in Muzaffarnagar
Representative iamge Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old woman was killed and her husband, brother of local BJP leader Sanjay Dhiman, was injured after their car fell into a canal in the district on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened at Chokda village under Charthawal police station when the couple was returning in their car from a wedding ceremony, they said.

Sachin has been moved to a hospital for treatment, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global
3
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021