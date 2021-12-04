Centre's policies under PM Modi helped Indian economy bounce back faster than other countries after COVID pandemic: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the economic policy measures taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government during the past two years helped India's economy to bounce back faster than other countries after the COVID-19 pandemic. "When the whole world was fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi had started taking decisions to strengthen the economy for the post-COVID era. The decision taken at that time has benefitted the country's economy," Shah said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here in the national capital.

Shah added that Modi had done "everything to solve the oxygen crisis during the second wave". "Our production of medical oxygen was 1,500 metric tonne, but our requirement was 15,000. Modi ramped up the production," he said.

"India saw a stable government after 2014. Before 2014, India was in a state of policy paralysis. India's dignity suffered, every minister thought he/she is the prime minister. PM Modi has successfully solved many issues with patience and planning," he mentioned. The Home Minister stated that several reforms were brought into the mineral and coal sectors.

"These reforms in both the sectors helped in increasing investment and production. When the whole world was facing a coal crisis, India was able to increase its production of coal due to the reforms made by the Centre," Shah said. Listing several other development initiatives, the Union minister said, "If I go on, you will think it's an excerpt from Mahabharata or Ramayana."

"PM Modi-led government took many important decisions in the last two years to give impetus to the economy. That is why the global recession did not have much effect on us. The Indian economy did not take as much bounce back as the other countries of the world," he said. The Home Minister said that due to numerous steps taken by the Modi government, the forex increased from 473 billion to 640 billion.

He also said that Prime Minister Modi included 80 crore people who were never a part of the country's progress and highlighted the participation of the public in the country's economy with the central government's programmes of direct benefit transfer, poverty alleviation, rural electrification among others. (ANI)

